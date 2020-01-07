Miley Cyrus is back in news with new hair and new music in 2020

After making news the entire 2019 with her relationship stories of divorce battle and more, pop star Miley Cyrus is now ready for a fresh start.

The singer posted a new set of photos and captioned it, New hair. New year. NEW MUSIC." The picture features her new haircut that makes her look visibly different. She can be seen lounging in a white shirt, blue jeans, black boots and sunglasses -- something that we have often seen her wearing.

See the photo:

Last year, Miley released a slew of songs including ‘Slide Away’ and her EP She is Coming featuring ‘Mothers’ Daughter’.