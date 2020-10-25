Migos rapper Offset livestreams himself while being detained by the police

Migos rapper Offset livestream himself when he was detained by police officers for driving through a rally in California.



On his Instagram live which Offset broadcasted, an officer can be heard asking him to step out of the vehicle. ''You know who I am? Offset from the Migos. They got fans, that's why they're following me," the rapper says.

Cardi B deletes Twitter after claiming fans 'harassing' Offset



However, the female officer says: "That has nothing to do with why we're here. We were told that you guys were waving guns at people."

Whoa Offset was just arrested on IG live, like just now pic.twitter.com/PTp4sEtAA5 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 25, 2020 ×

''We were told that you guys were waving guns at people.'' an officer can be heard saying in Offset’s video, while he repeatedly declines their requests to exit from the car.

Cardi B and Offset are back together a month after filing for divorce



''I’m not doing that, I’m not doing that. Because you’ve got guns out,” Offset says.



However, the rapper was detained for a short while and was released later but, Cardi B's cousin, named Marcelo Almanzar was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and a loaded firearm in public.

­­­