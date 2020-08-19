Michelle Obama 'vote' necklace from Democratic National Convention becomes top search on Google

Michelle Obama's 18-minute long speech on the first day of the Democratic National Convention was loud and clear. She wanted every American to vote out Donald Trump. The former first lady's powerful speech was widely discussed throughout the day. Apart from her speech, it was a little accessory that Obama opted to wear for the occasion that caught everyone's attention.



Obama wore a gold necklace with V-O-T-E spelled out on it. The necklace went viral almost instantly and became the top US Google search term during the last hour of the convention.



“Vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris like our lives depend on it,” Obama said while wearing a gold necklace.



Michelle Obama is known to use fashion to make a statement. Turns out the gold necklace that she wore on Monday night was by a small Los Angeles-based jewellery company called ByChari owned by Chari Cuthbert, who is African American.



Obama’s decision to promote Cuthbert is pertinent as it comes soon after a recent cover British Vogue, in which 40 activists wore clothes largely by BAME designers to urge influential people and organisations to seek out small black-owned businesses instead of white-run conglomerates that dominate the fashion industry. Obama is known to encourage small businesses and makes visual statements with her outfits and in this case jewellery.



Cuthbert, who launched ByChari in 2012, tweeted that she was “beyond honoured and humbled” that Obama wore her necklace.



Interestingly, the necklace also resonated Bruce Davidson’s photograph from the Selma March, in which the word 'Vote' was written on the forehead of a civil rights protester.



Launching a scathing attack on US President, Michelle Obama on Tuesday called Donald Trump the wrong president for the country.



She urged Americans to elect Joe Biden in November to end the chaos created by Trump's presidency.