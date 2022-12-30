Michelle Obama talks about the time when she ‘couldn’t stand’ husband Barack

Former President of the USA Barack and his wife Michelle Obama have always been vocal about all the highs and lows the couple has gone through in their 30 years of relationship. Recently, Michelle got candid about her marriage and the challenges the couple faced.



Recently, opening up about her marriage, Michelle revealed that she "could not stand" her husband, Barack, for almost a decade when their two daughters were young and the couple were busy with their careers.



During her roundtable interview with Revolt TV, Michelle shared the challenges they faced in their marriage.



"People think I’m being catty by saying this. It's like there were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband," Michelle shared while talking to Kelly Rowland, Winnie Harlow, H.E.R. and Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson.



"And guess when it happened?" "When those kids were little."



Talking more, Michelle shared that there was a time when Barack was busy travelling for work and she was alone back at home handling two daughters and her work.



"And for 10 years while we’re trying to build our careers and, you know, worrying about school and who’s doing what and

what, I was like, ‘Ugh, this isn’t even,’ " she explained.



"And guess what?" Marriage isn’t 50/50, ever.''



''There’s sometimes I’m 70, he’s 30, but guess what? We’ve been married 30. I would take 10 bad years over 30."



The couple, who first met in 1989, got married in 1992 and welcomed their first daughter, Malia, in 1998, and their second daughter, Sasha, in 2001.