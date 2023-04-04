Metallica unveils new track from the upcoming album 72 Seasons

Metallica has unveiled the title track of its forthcoming 12th studio album, 72 Seasons. A seven-and-a-half-minute opus that opens the new record, 72 Seasons, is the fourth advance offering from its namesake—following the recent release of the “epic” If Darkness Had A Son, hailed by Consequence as “a sonic retrospective of (Metallica’s) career,” as well as the “scorching” Screaming Suicide and “thundering, breakneck” first single Lux Æterna.

72 Seasons sets the tone for the expansive and unrelenting 12-song, 77-minute album. The Hetfield/Ulrich/Hammett-penned epic is nothing short of an embodiment of the concept behind the new record’s title,

Commenting on the title of the band's latest album, frontman James Hetfield said, 72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. Possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is a reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.”

72 Seasons, the song, is available now to stream and download, and as an instant great track with all pre-orders. 72 Seasons, the album, will be released on April 14, 2023, via Metallica’s Blackened Recordings.



Produced by Greg Fidelman with Hetfield & Ulrich, 72 Seasons is the first new Metallica studio album since 2016’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct. It will be released on 2LP 140g black vinyl and limited-edition variants, CD, digital, and in Dolby Atmos.





Meanwhile, tickets are on sale now for all shows on Metallica’s M72 world tour. Presented worldwide by Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey (in North America only) and promoted by Live Nation, M72 will see the band playing two nights in every city it visits—with each No Repeat Weekend featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups.