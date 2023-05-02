Met Gala 2023: Jared Leto gets the memo right! Dresses up as Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette

Met Gala's most eye-popping, meme-worthy outfit is here! In the sea of pearls, white and chic fashion, Jared Leto's appearance at the Met Gala 2023 red carpet will go down in history as the most memorable one. Leto paid homage to the late legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld's famous cat on the red carpet. Yes that's right: Leto turned up on the red carpet dressed as a cat.



The actor and musician is known for his outlandish Met costumes of years past. This year, he donned a full white, furry cat character costume, only revealing his face as he made his way further down the carpet.



The theme of this year’s Costume Institute exhibition is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' and Leto’s costume matches the real-life Choupette’s piercing blue eyes and brown and pink nose.



Leto eventually stripped down the catsuit and posed for more photos in a black ensemble, complete with a matching cape.

Le mec qui vient en fursuit au Met gala c'est Jared Leto j'aurais préféré qu'il garde la tête de chat https://t.co/8pAAqh9aU8 — Mockup Backstop (@Mockup_backstop) May 2, 2023

Interestingly, the actor is playing the late designer in a new biopic. While speaking to E!, Leto said, "I’m playing Karl in a film. The first time I met him, I said to him, ‘you know, one day I’ve got to be you on film.’ And he said to me, ‘only you, my love. Only you.”



The Met Gala 2023 has A-listers from the world of entertainment, sports and business walking the red carpet for the charity event.