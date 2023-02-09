Melanie Lynskey defends her casting in ‘The Last of Us’, says 'I don’t need to be muscly'

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey's post-apocalyptic drama 'The Last of Us' is currently one of the most talked about dramas right now. And amid this, one of the stars of the show, Melanie Lynskey, has recently addressed the criticism she has received for her character. Lynskey, who plays Kathleen in the HBO video game adaptation, recently defended her character. Taking to her Twitter handle, she responded to the post from America’s Next Top Model season 1 winner Adrianne Curry, who recently posted a photo of Lynskey from a photoshoot and commented that "her body says life of luxury... not post-apocalyptic warlord." And further, she said, "Where is Linda Hamilton when you need her?"

Lynskey was quick to react to Curry's tweet. Sharing a screengrab of the tweet, 'The Last of Us' actor wrote, "Firstly, this is a photo from my cover shoot for InStyle magazine, not a still from HBO’s The Last of Us."



In the picture of Lunskey that Curry reacted to, she's wearing a dress from Christian Siriano with a cape shrug.



She continued, "And I’m playing a person who meticulously planned and executed an overthrow of FEDRA. I am supposed to be smart, ma’am. I don’t need to be muscular. That’s what henchmen are for.''



In a different tweet, she later praised 'The Last of Us' co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for choosing her for the role.



"I wanted her to be feminine and soft-voiced, and all the things that we’ve been told are weak. Because honestly, f*** that," Lynskey tweeted.



"I understand that some people are mad that I’m not the typical casting choice for this role. That's thrilling to me," she added. "Other than the moments after action, when you feel like you’re actually in someone else’s body, the most exciting part of my job is subverting expectations."



Curry later clarified, in response to a different tweet, that her intentions were not to criticise Lynskey.



In the tweet, Curry wrote, "I said she was too soft-spoken, short, and curvaceous for me to buy her as a "warlord" over warrior men in a group of savage humans in a post-apocalyptic societal collapse."



Meanwhile, 'The Last of Us' is set to return for season 2. The second season was confirmed by the creators just a few weeks after the first season was released.



Talking about the show renewal, executive producer Neil Druckmann, who was also the writer and creative director of the game, said: "I’m humbled, honored, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey. The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast and crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations."