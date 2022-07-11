Meghan McCain slams Elon Musk & Nick Cannon, says this 'impregnate the planet' mentality is creepy

American TV personality Meghan McCain is calling out Nick Cannon and billionaire Elon Musk, and do you want to know why? Because of Nick and Elon musk's recent Twitter chat in which both of them are proudly talking about their growing family and fathering so many children.



Recently, it was shockingly revealed that Musk secretly welcomed twins into this world with one of his company's executives Shivon Zilis, last year in November. Apart from twins, Musk also welcomed a girl via surrogate with singer Grimes.



Meghan op-ed: This 'impregnate the planet' mentality is creepy



Now, Meghan has slammed both Elon and Cannon in her new The Daily Mail op-ed.



Calling Elon and Cannon's chat, ''creepiest tag team tweet thread in history,” McCain further wrote, “I don’t care how many times Musk eviscerates cancel culture and wokeism. I don’t care that he is ‘supposedly’ buying Twitter to save it from the bots and thought-police, or colonizing Mars to save the human race. This is flat out weird.”



Further, describing both Elon and Cannon's growing kid's chart, she wrote, ''If you look at the timeline of the births of Musk's children, you'll see he had a son with singer Grimes in May 2020, then twins with Zilis in November 2021, and then a daughter via surrogate with Grimes in December 2021.''

''So, he apparently had simultaneous pregnancies going on.''



''Cannon fathered four babies in a year's time and then jokingly referred to his manner of procreation as akin to a 'seahorse'.''



Reacting to their weird thoughts, Meghan wrote, ''This 'impregnate the planet' mentality is creepy and comes off like the actions of a cult leader more than an altruistic person who wants to expand their family and save the planet.'' Via a Daily Mail.



Cannon & Musk Twitter thread:



This all started after Musk confirmed that he had welcomed twins last year and reacting to this, Cannon, who is also a father of seven children - soon going to be eight, gave a big thumbs up.



''Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far,'' Elon twitted confirming the news.



Reacting to this, Nick wrote, ''Right there with you my Brother!✊🏾''



In no time, the Space X CEO responded to Nick's tweet and wrote, ''Congrats on your family! We must expand the scope & scale of consciousness for civilization to flourish & understand the nature of the Universe. Consciousness resides most strongly in humans, therefore we need more people!''.



Read the full chat below:

Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis.



A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2022 ×

Right there with you my Brother!✊🏾 — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 7, 2022 ×

Elon Musk family chart:



Including his twins, Musk is now the father of 9 children. The richest man on the planet is also a father of a girl, whom he welcomed with his ex-Grimes via surrogate last year. Elon and the Canadian singer are also parents to a boy.



Musk also shares five children his ex-wife Justine Wilson — Griffin, Vivian Jenna, Kai, Saxon and Damian.



Nick Cannon's growing family -



The singer is going to be a dad for the eighth time soon. Cannon is expecting a baby with model Bre Tiesi.



In total, Nick is the father of seven kids with four women: Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Abby de la Rosa and Alyssa Scott.



Nick shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife & singer Carey. He's also a father of two children with Brittany. And he had also

welcomed twins with Abby De La Rosa last year in June.