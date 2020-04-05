Meghan Markle's real name & official job title revealed on Archie’s birth certificate

Did you know the real name of Duchess of Sussex? Perhaps none of us knew her real name and title until Archie's birth certificate was made public.



The release of Archie's birth certificate reveals that Meghan Markle is actually Rachel, and also uses the title Princess of the United Kingdom.



According to the documents, her full name is Rachel Meghan Markle and her official title as a royal was, 'Princess of the United Kingdom', which left some her fans shocked, as she was given the title of Duchess of Sussex by the Queen when she wed Harry in 2018.



As for her title, “while she was given the title the Duchess of Sussex by the Queen on her wedding day, she is also technically a princess, just not in her own name,”

She is Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales through her husband, Harry.”









The document also reveals the birthplace of Archie -- the Portland Hospital in Westminster, England.



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently backed from their duty as a senior members of the royal family. The former Duchess of Sussex, 38, and her husband are now pursuing a new life in the US with their son Archie.