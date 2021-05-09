Meghan Markle talks about her unborn daughter's future during a passionate new speech

Meghan Markle is speaking out. Marking her first appearance since the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle shared a special message at the Global Citizen’s 'Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World'.

Speaking about the concern around Covid pandemic at the Vax Live concert, Meghan talked about women who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic. Later, she also talked about her future daughter, who she is expecting very soon with her husband Prince Harry.

"We've gathered tonight because the road ahead is getting brighter. But it's going to take every one of us to find our way forward. As campaign chairs of Vax Live, my husband and I believe it's critical that our recovery prioritizes the health, safety and success of everyone, particularly women who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic," said Meghan.

“Women, and especially women of colour, have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out. Since the pandemic began, nearly 5.5million women have lost work in the US, and 47million more women around the world are expected to slip into extreme poverty.”



Meghan, who looked flourishing in a red floral shirt dress, also spoke about her unborn child as she cradled her bump and said, ''My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter. It's a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world. When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and the support to lead us forward," Meghan said. "Their future leadership depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take now to set them up, and set all of us up, for a successful, equitable, compassionate tomorrow. We want to make sure that as we recover, we recover stronger. That as we rebuild, we rebuild together. Thank you."



While Meghan gave a virtual address, her husband Prince Harry attended the event and gave a passionate speech and said how we as a world are "at a defining moment in the global fight against COVID-19.”