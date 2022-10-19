Meghan Markle says she quit a show in 2006 that had reduced her 'to a bimbo'

Meghan Markle recalled her initial years in showbiz when she quit her part in the show 'Deal or No Deal' in 2006. In the latest episode of her podcast, 'Archetypes', Markle spoke at length about the show and revealed why she had quit the show.



During the podcast, Markle admitted that she was "really grateful;" for the job but there was "little substance" to her part.



"I ended up quitting the show. I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage," Markle said.



She added, "I didn`t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance, and that`s how it felt for me at the time being reduced to this specific archetype: the word 'bimbo.'"



Meghan spoke to Paris Hilton in the episode and also shared details about her life prior to her acting career. She reflected on her time spent studying international relations in college and her experience riding in an Argentinean politician`s motorcade and how she decided the position didn`t fit with her principles.



"I was grateful for the job, but not about how it made me feel, which was not smart," she said. "By the way, I was surrounded by smart women ... but that wasn`t the focus. It was solely about beauty and not necessarily about brains," Markle recalled, adding that a woman kept telling her to "suck it in."

Markle eventually became a prominent name after she featured in legal drama 'Suits'. She later quit her eating career after she married Britain's Prince Harry in 2018.