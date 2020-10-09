Meghan Markle-Prince Harry to talk with Malala Yousafzai on International Day of the Girl

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be joining activist Malala Yousafzai on the occasion of International Day of the Girl. The former royal members will talk about the numerous challenges, girls are facing around the world.



The virtual meeting will air at the Malala fund YouTube page on Sunday (October 11). The couple and the 23-year-old activist will cover the problem girls are facing in the pandemic, and how it impacted the young girls access to education.

The fund reports suggest, before the pandemic, 129 million girls across the globe were out of school and around 20 million more secondary-school aged girls may never return to their schools after the health crises.



Over the years, Yousafzai has been one of the prominent voice for the girls rights especially for education. The Pakistani activist, become the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2014. She graduated with a degree in philosophy, politics and economics from Oxford University.



The Duke, 36, and Duchess of Sussex, 39, who is currently living in Los Angeles, has participated in several charitable events since moving to the US in March.