Meghan Markle admits sharing details of royals with 'Finding Freedom' authors via a friend

Meghan Markle was the one who passed on details of the royal family to the authors of 'Finding Freedom' which was revealed in the documents that were presented in front of the court during the trial against a tabloid. Markle is embroiled in a legal fight with a tabloid over publishing her private letters to her father.



The documents revealed that she passed the secrets via a third party to the two royal insiders Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie. The reason behind her sharing was her father, Thomas Markle‘s claims about her cutting him out of her life would be mentioned in the book.

Meghan's lawyers added: ''Accordingly, she indicated to a person whom she knew had already been approached by the authors that the true position as above (which that person and several others who knew the Claimant already knew) could be communicated to the authors to prevent any further misrepresentation.''

''She does not know to what extent or in what terms this one item of information concerning her communications with her father was shared with the authors.'' the documents claim.

The Duchess of Sussex is currently in a court battle with a tabloid for publishing parts of that letter, that she wrote to him with the Royal concerns and claims her privacy was violated.