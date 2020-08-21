Megan Thee Stallion reveals fellow rapper Tory Lanez shot her in the leg

A month after rapper Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the feet after a party, she has spoken on the mishap for the first time on her social media.

Taking to Instagram, Megan said that it was fellow hip-hop star Tory Lanez who pulled the trigger. She wrote, “Yes ... Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and people to these blogs lying.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s real name Megan Pete who said angrily in an Instagram Live video. "Stop lying!” when Tory tried to deny all accusations.

It all happened when Tory, Megan and others shared an SUV after the party. In the video, she said that after there was an argument between the people in the vehicle, Tory shot her when she tried to walk away. She denied rumors that she had hit him in the SUV.

Megan Thee Stallion had after a triumphant year as she was nominated for artist of the year at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards. She has also become a huge deal after featuring in Cardi B song ‘WAP’.