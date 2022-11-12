Meghan Markle's road to politics will not be as easy as it seems, royal expert claims

The one question that is looming around for a long time is when Meghan Markle is going to make her political debut. Ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have left their royal life, the couple are quite involved in social causes, whether, it's girl education, mental health or raising their voice for issues that require government attention.



Recently, Meghan voted in the US midterm election and also wrote an open letter as part of her campaign for paid parental leave in the US. Amid all, a recent report published by Express UK claimed that Meghan is a top choice of Democrats and is also one of the personalities, the public wants to see in the House of Representatives.



But as per a royal expert, Meghan's road to a political career will not be as easy as it seems. Commenting on her political career, a royal expert, Kinsey Schofield, said that she doesn't believe the Duchess would get very far after finding herself "rejected" by large parts of the US and may even struggle to secure a pathway into a political career.



"Meghan has done an incredible job alienating a large portion of the country by exposing her political allies. The United States is toxic when it comes to politics and communication,'' said.



"Few are invested in the monarchy, and all were eager to envelop the Sussexes with open arms," Kinsey added further.



“However, the second Meghan started appearing on panels with Stacey Abrams, Hillary Clinton, and Kamala Harris, she found herself rejected by half of the country,” she said.



In the exclusive polling for Express.co.uk conducted by the Washington-based Democracy Institute, they found out that more than 60 per cent of respondents felt that the party should opt for a female candidate in the next presidential election in two years. And, surprisingly Meghan topped the list of potential runners.



Meghan has been quite outspoken on several public matters; she has even been spotted with various high-profile Democrats, including Hillary Clinton and President Biden's family, among others.



Commenting on Meghan's appearance with key political figures, Schofield said that, PR-wise appearing with key political figures was a "huge fail" for the Duchess of Sussex.