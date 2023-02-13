Megan Fox deletes Instagram page amid break-up rumours with Machine Gun Kelly

Is it over between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly? The couple sparked break-up rumours on Sunday as Fox deleted her Instagram account hours after deleting all her and her beau's photos together.



The “Jennifer’s Body” star’s social media page remained active until Sunday afternoon but was completely deleted afterwards.



The deleting of the account came hours after she deleted all her posts that featured Machien Gun Kelly which instelf has sparked rumours of a split between the two. Fox even unfollowed the rapper instead following only Eminem, Harry Styles and Timothée Chalamet.

Fans would recall that Machine Gun Kelly, born Colson Baker, has famously feuded with Eminem over the years.

Fans were quick to catch onto Fox’s seemingly pointed behaviour, with one calling it “savage.” Another person said, “Following Eminem has to be the pettiest thing I’ve ever seen, and I love it.”

Earlier that day, Fox shared a cryptic social media post, which featured lyrics from Beyoncé’s hit, “Pray to Catch Me.” “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath,” the Fox wrote.