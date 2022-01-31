Meet Saba Azad, the 'mystery girl’ spotted with Hrithik Roshan

It is one of those ironies of our social-media era that Saba Azad is being noticed only now after she was spotted out on a date with Hrithik Roshan on Saturday evening.

Saba Azad’s claim to fame goes much deeper and much further than her love life. She is the niece of the legendary activist and street-theatre performer Safdar Hashmi. Saba herself has spent many years doing serious theatre. She is also trained in several Indian and international dance forms.

A veteran theatre-cinema actress describes Saba as “over-qualified” for mainstream Hindi cinema. Saba’s tryst with film acting has been pretty underwhelming so far.

Saba was in a long relationship with Naseeruddin Shah's elder son Imaad and the two had formed a music band called Madboy Mink.

About the speculation regarding her relationship with Roshan, a source very close to the Roshans tells me it is too early to comment. “Duggu and Saba like each other’s company. But they’ve barely met 2-3 times. To call it a relationship would be premature. Duggu has not been in one(a relationship) since his marriage to Sussanne ended. He had decided that if and when he does get into another relationship it shall not be frivolous and his sons would have to approve.”

Apparently, Saba ticks the boxes.