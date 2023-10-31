Matthew Perry planned to open a facility for those struggling with substance abuse

Late actor Matthew Perry, who had for years struggled with addiction, had planned to build a foundation for those battling substance abuse.



He had earlier founded Perry House, a men’s sober living facility which operated from the actor's Malibu home. It ran for two years before hitting financial constraints.



During his life, Perry had a long struggle with addiction. He later also opened up about his subsequent journey to sobriety and was a strong advocate of helping others cope with addiction. He revealed in October 2022 that he almost died at 49 due to his increasing drug addiction, and was in a coma for two weeks, fighting for his life. This was followed by a stay in the hospital for five months, as well as a year using a colostomy bag after his colon burst due to opioid overuse.



Meanwhile, sources who were in touch with Perry told TMZ that he had "never been happier" before his death. The Friends star had only just moved into his new house three weeks ago and was enjoying his current phase in life.

Sources also told the news outlet that Perry recently committed to acting in a new movie as well as other projects. He had also been coming up with ideas for scripts, and his life appeared to be optimistic.



Matthew Perry was found dead in his hot tub



News details related to Perry's death have revealed that the actor was found underwater in his hot tub by his assistant. His assistant lifted up his head and tried to get him some air, first responders told the Daily Mail. By the time the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at the actor’s house and pulled him out of the jacuzzi, he was already dead. The actor died of drowning in his hot tub at his LA home.



The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office stated that an autopsy has been completed but toxicology reports are pending. The status of Perry’s cause of death is now listed as "deferred" since it is "pending additional investigation." The authorities have ruled out foul play in the case.