'MasterChef Australia' season 13 releases in Indian languages

The latest edition of the popular culinary show, `MasterChef Australia`, is now available for Indian viewers in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.



People can watch season 13 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.For the unversed, `MasterChef Australia` is currently being judged by esteemed judges from the culinary world - Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen.



Indian origin contestant Depinder Chhibber was also a part of the ongoing show.



"Food has been a very special and personal part of my life since a very young age, as I learnt how to cook from my parents who gave me their passion for different cuisines. Being in the MasterChef Kitchen was a dream come true for me. I couldn`t be happier that MasterChef Australia Season 13 will be more accessible to millions in India through Disney+ Hotstar VIP," Dipender said.



"I hope to continue to cook a lot more dishes inspired by Indian flavours and am thrilled that viewers will be able to see their food being celebrated on a global stage," she added.



According to Disney+ Hotstar`s spokesperson, the aim of telecasting the show in India is to `reach a wider audience who can enjoy the iconic cooking show in a language of their choice`."



`MasterChef Australia` is more than just a cooking reality show, and has been hugely popular among the Indian audiences. By localising MasterChef Australia and releasing it in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, we aim to reach a wider audience who can enjoy the iconic cooking show in a language of their choice," the spokesperson said.

"With food and reality drama, `MasterChef Australia` Season 13 has elements that make it universally appealing. Expanding its accessibility is part of our endeavour to bring the top international titles to Indian audiences," the spokesperson added.