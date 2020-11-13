Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January

Marvel Studios TV series 'WandaVision' will debut on the Disney+ streaming service on January 15 rather than December, Walt Disney Co announced on Thursday.



'WandaVision' is among the upcoming high-profile series that Disney is counting on to lure new customers to Disney+, the subscription service it launched a year ago.



The six-hour series is the first created by Disney's Marvel Studios specifically for Disney+. It stars Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision, two characters that appeared on the big screen in the blockbuster "Avengers" movies.



Disney announced in August that Disney+, a competitor to Netflix, had signed up more than 60 million subscribers.



Other upcoming Disney+ programming includes a 'Star Wars' Lego holiday special this month and Pixar movie 'Soul', which will be released on the streaming service on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.