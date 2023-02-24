Marvel's Rogers: The Musical to debut at Disneyland Resort this year

Disney teased a one act play titled Rogers: The Musical today and it announced that it will debut this year at a stage inside Disneyland resort. The play will debut for a limited run this summer on the Hyperion stage inside the California Adventure Park.

The play was first hinted at during Disney+ series Hawkeye. In the first episode of the show, Clint Barton attends the show with his family. All the Avengers are invited to New York for the premiere of the musical but only Barton shows up.

The sequence features a song written by the award-winning, songwriting team behind the likes of Hairspray, Smash, and Mary Poppins Returns – Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. Marc Shaiman also worked on the actual song recording.