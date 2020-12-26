Martin Scorsese is struggling to recapture his ‘The Irishman’ spark, says pandemic has stopped a creative process

Ace-filmmaker Martin Scorcese has revealed that he lost his spark and how the pandemic has put a stop to his creative process.



Martin was supposed to start his next movie 'Killers of the Flower Moon' with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in March, but due to the pandemic, the movie was pushed and now will begin production in March 2021.



In an interview, Scorcese said that the pandemic has put a stop to his “creative process” and he's struggling to recapture the same spark with which he made his previous directorial 'The Irishman'.



''This Covid, this pandemic, has stopped a creative process. I turned in on myself. Particularly the first couple of months, when we were locked in our houses, it eliminated a lot of distraction,'' Scorsese said.



''I have to find a way to get back to a singular creative impulse for my new film, the way I had for Irishman. Cutaway all the award ceremonies, all that stuff, and get back to being in a room alone with a project and wondering if I can do something again,'' he added.



''With ‘Irishman,’ we achieved what I wanted to do,” Scorsese continued. “Whether it’s great or good or not, I don’t know. I know I could watch it. What I mean is I have to go back and find that spark. I don’t know if I can. But the pandemic has made it almost obligatory to go and find it. Because everything else is gone, normal life is not there anymore. So what do you have? You have people you love, family, and you hope, a creative spark, and maybe that can be rekindled for a new film. But I keep going back to ‘Irishman.’ Thinking on ‘Irishman.’ I use ‘Irishman’ as…I used that experience as the lesson.''



'The Irishman' received universal critical acclaim, with praise for Scorsese's direction and the performances Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci. The film received numerous 10 nominations at the Oscars this year.