Mark Ruffalo, Naomi Campbell, Sarah Silverman and others go nude to spread awareness about mail-in voting

Americans celebrities are going the extra mile to ensure fans participate in the upcoming elections. Mark Ruffalo, Naomi Campbell, Chelsea Handler and other celebrities recently went nude for a cause.



They participated in a campaign encouraging mail-in voters to be vigilant about ballot rules.



The Hollywood A-listers stripped down in next to nothing to draw attention to the concept of “naked" ballots.



The stars gave the example of Pennsylvania of how ballots can be become void. In the state, a voter must seal their mail-in ballot in a secrecy envelope and the return envelope for it to count.



Ballots without the secrecy envelope are considered 'naked' and invalid.

Celebrities like Tiffany Haddish, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Josh Gad, Chris Rock, and Sacha Baron Cohen as his character, Borat also participated in the initiative.





The video, released on Wednesday has these stars declaring that they have no clothes on them.



"There isn't a man behind me these are my hands," Silverman jokes as she covers up her chest without a shirt. "To be honest I wish I could cover my hands with my boobs, but here we are. And if you don't do exactly what I tell you your ballot could get thrown out.



"Read and follow the instructions that come with the ballot," a shirtless Rock says.



At the end of the video, a message reads, “If you vote by mail follow instructions carefully and mail back or drop off ASAP.”