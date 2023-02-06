Mark Hamill to sign Star Wars posters to support Ukraine in its war efforts

Hollywood actor Mark Hamill wants to support the Ukrainian army. To help the country’ army to maintain its drone supply, the actor is going to start selling signed posters to raise money. Speaking about this initiative, Mark Hamill said, “We decided to sign Star Wars posters, a limited amount. For real hardcore collectors — especially those that have disposable income — you can get way more money … than you would imagine.”

Mark Hamill said that he hasn’t sold his autographed items since 2017 when Star Wars: The Last Jedi came out. It’s the Star Wars film franchise that taught him that such gestures are “doing right thing for the good of everyone, rather than being all about self-interest.”

The actor says he is “thrilled” that the United24 fundraising project, a joint venture of the Ukainian Armed Forces and United24, has evolved to this “massive, worldwide event,” saying that “anything I can do, however small it is, is something I feel obligated to do.” It has raised more than $353 million so far.