Maribel Verdu joins the cast of Ezra Miller's 'The Flash'

DC's standalone film on Flash gets a new cast member.



Spanish actor Maribel Verdu is the latest addition to the cast of Ezra Miller-starrer superhero movie 'The Flash'. Verdu is best known for featuring in Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron's 2001 classic movie 'Y Tu Mama Tambien'. The 50-year-old actor will play the mother of Barry Allen aka The Flash.



Meanwhile, actor Billy Crudup, who essayed the role of Allen's father in 'Justice League', has exited the project over scheduling issues. Andy Muschietti of 'It' series fame will be tackling Warner Bros' troubled superhero feature, which has been in the works since 2016. Miller is returning to play the titular superhero in the film.



Christina Hodson has penned the latest draft of the script that sees Flash go back in time to prevent the murder of his mother, an act that proves to have unintended consequences for his timeline. It was recently reported that actor Kiersey Clemons will be reprising her role as Iris West, the romantic interest of Allen, in the movie. Clemons had portrayed West in ' Justice League' but her role was cut by director Zack Snyder back in 2017 before he turned the film over to Joss Whedon.



Snyder has added her character back for his upcoming cut, which debuts on HBO Max on March 18. 'The Flash"' will also feature actors Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, who are reprising their fan-favorite incarnations of Bruce Wayne/Batman, as well as actor Sasha Calle as Supergirl. The movie is slated to release in theatres worldwide on November 4, 2022.