Manoj Bajpayee narrated poem on communal harmony goes viral- Watch

Today, Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee is celebrating his birthday. On his special day, a poem that the actor narrated two years back is again on the trending list.



The poem titled 'Bhagwan Aur Khuda' gives a hard-hitting message to the people who are fighting over their religion. The 2020 poem is penned by a known filmmaker Milap Zaveri, who jotted down his feeling on the communal fights that were recently witnessed in the different parts of the country.



The viral video shows Bajpayee sitting on the mountain peak and narrating the poem with all his heart. The two-minute poem talks about the how two gods - Bhagwaan (Hindu God) and Khuda (Muslim God) who are talking about the current situation of the world where people are just fighting over their religion and why it doesn't matter what ritual or belief one follows, end of the day we all are one.

#BhagwanAurKhuda written and conceptualised by me in 2020 and performed so brilliantly by the legendary @BajpayeeManoj whose presence, performance, narration still gives me goosebumps. An important message for our nation. For all Indians and all humans🙏 @TSeries pic.twitter.com/b23NuGjo6C — Milap (@MassZaveri) April 19, 2022 ×

Zaveri, who had written this poem during the covid-19 lockdown, recently shared the video on his Twitter account with the caption explaining why this poem is the need of an hour for all the Indians and humans.



Reacting to the video going viral again, Zaveri told PTI, "It is great to see it (poem) becoming so relevant (again). There have been unfortunate incidents where people of two communities have clashed and that has made this video relevant."



"And people came out to say that people from neither community want disharmony or discord amongst each other. Hindus and Muslims have lived in peace and that is what's the message that the poem tries to give," he added.



"I guess because of recent events, it struck a chord somewhere stronger now and it got the video back into notice. It is a simple video. It doesn't blame anyone or point fingers at anyone and rather says why can't we co-exist in harmony," Zaveri told PTI.

