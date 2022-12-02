'Mandalorian’ Season 3 to release on this date on Disney+Hotstar
‘The Mandalorian’ was created by Jon Favreau, who serves as a writer and executive producer this season.
‘Mandalorian’ season 3 has officially announced its release date.
The ‘Star Wars’ series will debut on March 1 on Disney+ Hotstar.
The third season will take place following the events of ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ in which Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) was last seen reuniting with Grogu in the miniseries. The two then left Tatooine, with Mando heading to the planet Mandalore to restore his honour and become a Mandalorian again. In a teaser released in September, Mando faces off against several armoured warriors in their homeworld.
Mandalorian season 3 will see Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, and Katee Sackhoff returning. Christopher Lloyd is also confirmed to make a cameo this season.
