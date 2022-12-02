'Mandalorian’ Season 3 to release on this date on Disney+Hotstar

The third season will take place following the events of ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ in which Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) was last seen reuniting with Grogu in the miniseries. The two then left Tatooine, with Mando heading to the planet Mandalore to restore his honour and become a Mandalorian again. In a teaser released in September, Mando faces off against several armoured warriors in their homeworld.