Mammootty's mother Fathima Ismail passes away

Malayalam superstar Mammootty`s mother Fathima Ismail breathed her last on Friday in Kochi. She was 93.



Sharing the news, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to post, "Spoke to @mammukka this morning to express my sincere condolences on the passing of his mother. As I have grown older I have become much closer to my own mother, & I am aware of the preciousness of this irreplaceable bond. May he find the peace of mind to cope w/his loss."