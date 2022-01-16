Malayalam superstar Mammootty tests positive for Covid-19

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has tested positive for Covid-19.



The 70-year-old actor said he's currently under home quarantine. The Mamangam actor took to Twitter and shared his diagnosis with his fans.

"Despite taking all the necessary precautions I have tested Covid Positive yesterday," Mammootty wrote on social media.

Despite taking all the necessary precautions I have tested Covid Positive yesterday. Besides a light fever I am otherwise fine. I am self isolating at home as per the directions of the concerned authorities. I wish for all of you to stay safe. Mask at all times and take care. — Mammootty (@mammukka) January 16, 2022 ×

"Besides a light fever I am otherwise fine. I am self isolating at home as per the directions of the concerned authorities. I wish for all of you to stay safe. Mask at all times and take care," the tweet reads further.



The shooting of his upcoming movie 'CBI 5', directed by K. Madhu has been stopped. CBI is the fifth instalment in the superhit franchise. Mammootty plays the lead role of Sethuraman Iyer. He was last seen in the political drama, 'One'.



Recently, a lot of celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Lata Mangeshkar, 'Baahubali' actor Sathyaraj aka Katappa among others recently tested positive for Covid.