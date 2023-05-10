ugc_banner

Malayalam film Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham to stream on SonyLIV from this date

Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham will stream from May 19 on Sony LIV.

Malayalam family drama titled Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham is now set to get an OTT release. Set during the time of lockdown, the film will premiere on SonyLIV on May 19. 

The film had its theatrical release on April 21 this year and got positive responses. Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham is a story based in the coastal region of north Kerala, where a young man faces daily challenges. He must rise above it all to finally be happy.

The cast includes actors like Basil Joseph, Sreeja Ravi, Binu Pappu, Indrans, Swathi Das Prabhu and it is directed by Muhasin in his debut feature film. 

It is produced by Naisam Salam Productions and directed by Muhashin,  

