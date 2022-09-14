Makers resume shoot of 'The Crown' days after Queen's death

Popular drama series 'The Crown' resumed filming on Wednesday after a short break in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.



The makers of the show had paused briefly the filming of the new season as the news of Queen's death was made public.



The creator of the Netflix series, Peter Morgan, had earlier told Deadline that filming would cease "out of respect" for Her Majesty following the queen`s passing on Thursday.



However, the team is now back from their short break.CNN quoted the producers of the show earlier who said, "As a mark of respect, filming on 'The Crown' was suspended today. Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen`s funeral".

'The Crown' gets major ratings boost after Queen Elizabeth II's death



Recent reports state that the actor who is portraying Princess Diana in the show - Elizabeth Debicki, has returned to the filming sets in Barcelona. According to New York Post, Debicki was filming the late princess`s trip to the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo to support the Landmine Survivors Network, which was one of her last public appearances.



The actress was spotted replicating Princess Di`s attire during her trip to Bosnia by donning a light pink button-up shirt and black pants. In keeping with how Diana interacts with those who lost loved ones to land mines in the show, she also carried a bouquet of flowers.



With four times more people watching the show this past weekend than the prior weekend, it hit new heights globally.



At present, the sixth and final season of 'The Crown' is now being filmed. The season will premiere in 2023. In November, Season 5 will be available on Netflix.