'Mai' trailer: Sakshi Tanwar plays a revenge-seeking mother in this intriguing thriller

Sakshi Tanwar's new film 'Mai' looks like an edge-of-the-set thriller. The first trailer of the film was unveiled on Thursday and it has Sakshi playing a mother who sets out on a mission to find the truth behind the death of her daughter.



While her death looks like a hit-and-run case, Sakshi's character is convinced there is more to it. As she sets out to seek answers, she tumbles on to dark mysteries which can ruin her life.



Produced by Karnesh Ssharma of Clean Slate Filmz and directed by Anshai Lal and Atul Mongia, the upcoming project also stars Seema Pahwa, Vivek Mushran, Wamiqa Gabbi, Anant Vidhaat, Raima Sen, Ankur Ratan, Prashant Narayan, and Vaibhav Raj Gupta.





Opening up about how his real-life experiences enabled him to create and write 'Mai', Atul Mongia said, "Since childhood, my mother has woken up before the break of dawn and toiled till she couldn't keep her eyes open any longer. While dabbling in multiple side-careers, she has lived her entire life for her family, a feature not uncommon to Indian mothers. Just like my mother, despite the many ups and downs in life, Mai too retains her sanctity by shunning the world outside of her family. But, what if her existence were to cross paths with an extremely dire and appalling circumstance?"



'Mai' will release on Netflix on April 15.