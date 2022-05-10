Mahesh Babu on working in Bollywood films: Don't think they can afford me

A superstar in his own right, Telugu actor Mahesh Babu's popularity is not just limited to southern India. The actor enjoys a massive fan following all over the world, and unlike many of his contemporaries, the actor has never ventured into Bollywood.



At the recent trailer launch event of Aidivi Sesh's 'Major' where the star was a special guest, Mahesh was asked whether he ever had plans to venture into Bollywood. The actor stated that the Hindi film industry "cannot afford" him and he didn't want to waste time doing a Hindi film.



"I did get a lot of offers in Hindi, but I don't think they can afford me. I don't want to waste my time working in an industry which can't afford me. The stardom and the respect I get here (in South) is huge, so I never really thought of leaving my industry and going to some other industry. I have always thought of doing films and becoming bigger. My dream is coming true now and I can't be happier," the actor reportedly told the media during an interaction.



The actor is at present waiting for the release of his upcoming film, 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. Directed by Parasuram Petla, the film will release in theatres on May 12.



Mahesh Babu was last seen in 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' which was released in 2020. The actor is one of the biggest stars of Telugu cinema. He is married to former Miss India and Bollywood star Namrata Shirodkar and the couple share two kids together.