Madonna says she's a victim of 'ageism and misogyny' following Grammy outing

Madonna has slammed those who had commented on her looks during her recent outing at the Grammys. The pop icon took to social media to share a long post saying that "ageism and misogyny' have led to such perception about her.



She borrowed words from the ceremony's big winner Beyonce and wrote, "You won't break my soul."



The pop superstar said that she believes criticism of her look is rooted far less in her appearance than longstanding historical resistance to her brazen attitude - combined with a desire to push back at women just for refusing to step outside of the limelight as they age.



"A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong-willed, hard-working and adventurous," she wrote on Instagram.



"It was an honour for me to Introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys. I wanted to give the last award which was Album of the Year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans-woman performing at the Grammys - a history-making moment!! And on top of that, she won a Grammy!!



The singer felt that instead of focusing on the speech that she gave for artists Sam and Kim, most focussed on close-up shots of her face that the singer alleged were taken from zoom lense which would distort anyone's face.

"Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in."



"I have never apologised for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I'm not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career, but I understand that this is all a test, and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come."



In the words of Beyonce, 'You won't break my soul.' I look forward to many more years of subversive behaviour - pushing boundaries, standing up to the patriarchy and most of all, enjoying my life," Madonna wrote.

