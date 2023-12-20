Madonna opens up about her illnesss, reveals she was in medically induced coma for 48 hours

Singer Madonna has opened up about her recent health scare. The Pop Diva has revealed she was put into a medically induced coma while being hospitalised during the summer earlier this year.



Madonna, 65, shared details of her medical mystery with the crowd during her Barclays Center stop of The Celebration Tour.



"I was in an induced coma for 48 hours," Madonna said to the crowd in a video captured by a fan. The musician revealed that her Kabbalah teacher was the one by her side throughout the coma. "The only voice I heard was his. I heard him say, ‘Squeeze my hand.'

"When I first became conscious, and I saw my six incredible children sitting around me — by the way, I had to almost die to get all my kids in one room."



Madonna claimed her friend Shavawn "saved her life" after the singer passed out in her bathroom.



"There are some very important people in the room tonight that were with me at the hospital. There’s one very important woman who dragged me to the hospital," Madonna said. "I don’t even remember. I passed out on my bathroom floor and woke up in the ICU."

Madonna was hospitalized on June 24 for a "serious infection."



"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," Madonna had written when she was recovering at her home. "My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show."



Madonna's ICU stay was first announced by her longtime manager, Guy Oseary.



"On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead (sic) to a several day stay in the ICU," Oseary wrote on Instagram at the time. "Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected."



Due to her illness she had to postpone her Celebration Tour in July. The tour would mark her 40-year anniversary in the entertainment industry.