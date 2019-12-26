Madonna gets unexpected 'Christmas gift' from ex-husband Guy Ritchie

American singer Madonna got an unwanted Christmas surprise from her ex-husband Guy Ritchie, which might have dampened her Christmas spirit.



According to reports, the singer`s ex-husband just sent her a Christmas present, she could do without - a Manhattan court filing linked to their divorce.



On Monday, Ritchie filed a motion in the Supreme Court of Manhattan asking in the pair`s cases to impose or execute a decision or order.



The couple got divorced in 2008 after eight years of marriage. Both of them shared two sons, Rocco, who is nineteen years old and an adopted fourteen-year-old David Banda, who in the past became the victim of custody struggles.



Ritchie has previously described his former marriage as a `soap opera.`



The 61-year-old Madonna has four other kids while the 50-year-old Ritchie has three other kids with his second wife Jacqui Ainsley.



However recently the music icon was linked with a backup dancer named Ahlamalik Williams, who was with her on her Madame X world tour.



Madonna`s or Ritchie`s representatives are yet to confirm the reports.

