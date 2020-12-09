Madonna dedicates her first tattoo to her six children

Pop diva Madonna has gotten inked for the first time in her life. The 62 year old singer shared series of photos on social media recently and dedicated her tattoos to her children.



The singer took to Twitter and wrote, 'Inked for The Very First Time,' a play on the lyrics to her iconic hit `Like a Virgin.`The legends tattoo, which she got inked on her left wrist reads 'LRDMSE,' which stands for each of her six children`s name initials: Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy, Stelle and Estere.

The tattoos come months after Madonna debuted a new look with bright pink hair. The singer had shared her new look on her social media account and appeared to be sitting in front of tattoo artists in California.



Madonna`s eldest child is her daughter Lourdes Leon, whom the singer shares with Carlos Leon. She also shares sons Rocco Ritchie and David Banda with her ex-spouse Guy Ritchie. Her daughters Mercy and twin daughters Stelle and Estere Ciccone, and four youngest kids are adopted.



The pop icon had earlier spoken about her legacy and motherhood in an interview with British Vogue in 2019 in which she told that despite being a single parent of six children, she continues to be creative and politically active and doing all the things that she used to do.



"One thing I am watching out for with my younger children is their social media use," Madonna said. The singer recalled that how her older children had started to compare themselves looking at other people on social media platforms. Madonna forbid her younger son David from having a cellphone because of his older siblings usage of social media.

"I want my kids to be successful and innovative on their own, not because they`re the children of someone famous," she added.