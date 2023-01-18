Madonna announces big global tour to celebrate over 40 years-long career

To mark four decades of her career, pop icon Madonna announced on Tuesday a massive global tour. The tour will take the legendary artist to 35 cities across the world and the global tour will begin on July 15 2022 in Vancouver with various stops in US cities including Detroit, Chicago, Miami and New York, where her storied rise to superstardom began.

Termed as 'The Celebration Tour', Madonna is also expected to travel to European cities with stops in London, Barcelona, Paris and a final show in Amsterdam in December.

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," Madonna said in a statement.



The 64-year-old dropped news of the tour in a video that nods to her 1991 documentary 'Truth or Dare.'



In the clip, the Queen of Pop plays the classic sleepover game with a tinge of risque with fellow celebrities including Diplo, Jack Black, Lil Wayne and Bob the Drag Queen, who will accompany her on the tour.