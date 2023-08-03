Madonna and Beyonce pose backstage with their daughters during the Renaissance concert

The queens and their princesses! On Tuesday, Madonna took twins Stella and Estere and her daughter Mercy to visit Beyonce. Madonna had earlier this week attended the singer's New Jersey concert which is part of Bey's Renaissance World Tour. Beyonce had even given a shout-out to the Queen Mother who was clicked enjoying the concert from a VIP area. Now a photo from backstage has surfaced online. Madonna shared the photo which has her three girls, Beyonce and her younger daughter Rumi, all huddled together and smiling for the camera. "Thank You Queen B. 👑 for your Magnificent show! My Daughters were enthralled! We Love you! 💘" Madonna wrote alongside the photo.





She also shared a selfie with her three girls, and another shot where she hugs one of the twins from behind as they watch the performance.



The public outing was one of Madonna's first since she was hospitalised late last month for a “serious bacterial infection.” Throughout her recovery, sources said the pop icon's kids — her three daughters plus David Banda, 17, Rocco, 22, and Lourdes, 26 — have been "so supportive."



"She's doing better. She still has to rest," added the insider. "She wants to get back to the tour but it's not her focus right now. She's definitely going to tour and it's just a matter of when. And it will be a great concert. She loves to tour."

