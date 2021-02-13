'Love Story' stars Ali MacGraw, Ryan O'Neal honored on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

Reuters
Washington DC, USA Published: Feb 13, 2021, 09.38 AM(IST)

Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal Photograph:( Twitter )

The Hollywood Walk of Fame, a mile-long strip of plaques on Hollywood Boulevard, has honoured influential figures in the entertainment industry since 1960.

 Actors Ali MacGraw and Ryan O`Neal, who starred as the ill-fated young couple in the 1970 romantic drama  'Love Story', were honoured just ahead of Valentine`s Day on Friday with stars on Hollywood`s Walk of Fame.

"Who would have thought I would end up with a star on the Walk of Fame? I thought I`d end up in jail and look where I am. So, that`s pretty good," O`Neal, 79, said at a ceremony that was held online because COVID-19 restrictions prevented an in-person event.

MacGraw, 81, said the honour was "mind-boggling." "I absolutely can`t believe I`m on this sidewalk," she said.

"Love Story" became a cultural phenomenon and was nominated for seven Academy Awards and won one for best original score. It featured one of the most famous movie lines of the 1970s: "Love means never having to say you’re sorry."

