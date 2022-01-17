Lori Loughlin's home robbed, jewellery worth USD 1 million stolen

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli's home in Los Angeles has been burgled last week. The burglary reportedly took place while the 'Full House' star and her husband were not at home.



Reports suggest that the thieves were "dressed in all black and wore masks" when they allegedly entered the home by smashing a bedroom window and stole USD one million worth of jewellery, including Lori`s jewellery box.



The news comes days after Lori and Mossimo both attended her 'Full House' co-star Bob Saget's funeral in Los Angeles alongside his family and friends, including fellow castmates John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure.



"Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am. Bob was more than my friend; he was my family," Lori, who played Aunt Becky on the show said in a statement to E! News at the time.



"I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby," she added.

