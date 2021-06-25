Loki is Marvel's first openly bisexual character as he talks about his preference in latest episode

Marvel Studio now has its first official LGBTQIA superhero or supervillain- depends on how you see God Of Mischief aka Loki.



In the latest episode of Disney Plus series 'Loki', the Thor's brother and nemesis confirmed that he is bisexual- a fact that has been earlier mentioned in Marvel comics.

In the latest episode, Loki and his variant Sylvie strike up a conversation while going to a critical destination. The discussion turns to love and Sylvie says she's been in a "serious, long-distance relationship with a postman."



Then she turns to Loki and says, "You’re a prince," she says. "Must’ve been would-be-princesses." Then adds, "Or perhaps, another prince."



Loki replies, "A bit of both — I suspect the same as you."



The moment is a quick one, but should still be considered as a momentous one in the superhero universe. The scene is also timely as it comes during Pride Month and it seems Marvel Studios recognises that Loki's admission about his love life will carry significant meaning for many LGBTQIA fans.



Earlier it was revealed that Loki was gender fluid, a fact that was lauded by actor Tom Hiddleston who plays the supervillain in the web series.



"It`s always been there," Hiddleston said in an interview at the screening of 'Loki'. "Loki as a character has had such a broad-ranging and wide-ranging identity. He`s always been a character you could never put in a box, you could never pin down."

