Lizzo removes derogatory term against the disabled from new song 'Grrrls' after facing backlash

Days after she was called out for her derogatory lyrics about the disabled in her new song 'Grrrls', pop star Lizzo has issued a written apology to her fans and removed the offensive term from the song. She unveiled the new track on Friday and it is a part of the musician's upcoming album 'Special'.



Soon after the song was released, fans and disability advocates criticised the singer with tweets and TikToks explaining the history and offensive nature of the term that was shared and liked hundreds of thousands of times.



Lizzo who is known for her lyrics on acceptance and self-love had used a derogatory term for spastic diplegia which is a form of cerebral palsy.



On Monday, Lizzo wrote, "It has been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song 'Grrrls'. Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote the derogatory language. As a fat black woman in America, I have had many hurtful words used against me so I understand the power words can have (whether intentionally, or in my case, unintentionally.)”



The singer added that she was proud to release a new version of the song.



"This is the result of me listening and taking action,” she wrote. “As an influential artist, I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world.”

On Monday, the previous version of 'Grrrls' was replaced on streaming services and digital stores with the new lyric “hold me back”. The song did not have a music video. Lizzo's new album 'Special' is set to be released in July.