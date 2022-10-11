Lizzo has a fitting reply to Kanye West's comment on her weight

Lizzo has a fitting reply for rapper Kanye West. During her Toronto concert on Friday, Grammy Award Winner seemingly referred to Kanye West's recent jab at her weight as she spoke out against people insulting her for no reason.



"I feel like everybody in America got my mother—ing name in their mother—ing mouth for no mother—ing reason. I'm minding my fat, Black, beautiful business!" Lizzo said. The video of her addressing West's criticism has been widely circulated on social media.



She also asked the crowd if she could take refuge in the Great White North and even took a shot at finding a Canadian spouse for dual citizenship, to which the audience responded with cheers and laughter.



Kanye, in a recent interview with Fox News took shots at Lizzo and her weight.



"When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots — that's a term for like telemarketer callers on Instagram — they attack her for losing weight, because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it's actually unhealthy," he said.

"Let's get aside the fact of whether it's fashion and vogue, which is not. Or if someone thinks is attractive, to each his own," West added. "It's actually clinically unhealthy, and for people to, to promote that... it's demonic."

When the inetrviewer asked why those body types are supposedly perpetuated, West responded: "It's a genocide of the Black race. They want to kill us in any way they can."