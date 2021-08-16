Lizzo breaks down in tears over racism and body-shaming comments

Lizzo tearfully addressed the haters and vile comments who have been criticizing her since the release of her new music video for 'Rumors', in a collaboration with Cardi B.



Speaking to fans in an Instagram live video, the singer revealed how she received fat-shaming and racist hateful messages after the video dropped off her new track featuring her as a Greek god.



''People say s*** about me that doesn’t even make sense,'' the 33-year-old singer said in the candid chat in which she is wiping her tears.



She began her live session by saying, “On the days I feel I should be the happiest…. I feel so down. Like, I hurt so hard.”



“People saying s*** about me that just doesn’t even make sense. She sobbed.



"It’s fatphobic, it’s racist and it’s hurtful - if you don’t like my music cool, if you don’t like Rumours the song, cool but a lot of people don’t like me because of the way I look."

Talking directly about the body-shamers, she continued, “For the people that just always have something negative to say about me, that has nothing to do with music, or the content of my character, or me as an artist, and just has everything to do with my body or whatever trope you think I fall into… suck my p**** from behind. ‘Cause y’all mother****ers gonna be the ones that’s catching up.”



“I’m only going to focus on positive comments from here on out. I don’t have time for your negativity, your internalized self-hatred that you protect onto me with your racism and your fat phobia. I don’t have time for it. Anyways, I’m going to continue to be me. I’m going to be continue to be a bad bitch… “

When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive.When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny,big,plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you.Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table. https://t.co/jE5eJw8XP6 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 15, 2021 ×

Cardi B supported Lizzo and hit back at haters. Re-tweeting the video, she wrote, ''When you stand up for yourself they claim you're problematic & sensitive. When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you are skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.''