Lily Gladstone to star in Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Martin Scorsese’s film ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ has roped in Lily Gladstone along with the already announced cast of Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

Lily Gladstone will play the role of Mollie Burkhart, an Osage Nation community member married to Ernest Burkhart, who is nephew of a powerful local rancher.

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is based on David Grann's book of the same name and has a script written by Eric Roth.

The film will be set in 1920s Oklahoma when the Osage Nation discovered oil under their land, the Native Americans found themselves being murdered one by one. As the death toll rose, the FBI took up the case and unraveled a chilling conspiracy and one of the most monstrous crimes in American history.

Martin Scorsese will direct and produce ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ for Apple Studios and Imperative Entertainment. Producing alongside Scorsese are Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and Appian Way Productions.