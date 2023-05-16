Lil Wayne walks off stage mid-concert in LA due to low-energy crowd

Rapper Lil Wayne walked out from a live performance on Saturday after he felt that the crowd was low on energy. Lil Wayne took the stage at the Wiltern in Los Angeles for the last stop of his Welcome to Tha Carter tour. But the rapper decided to walk off within 30 minutes into the show.



According to reports, Lil Wayne took the stage over an hour late. Once he came on stage, he performed for half an hour and brought out surprise guest 2 Chainz before taking a break and giving the stage over to his Young Money label artists Lil Twist, Yaj Kader and Allan Cubas.



The crowd was already impatient due to Wayne's delayed appearance and his early exit made them even more unhappy. Before Cubas could perform his second song, Wayne returned to the stage and told Cubas not to sing anymore.



"We appreciate it, but we ain't about to be bending over backwards for these folks. We work too hard for this s***. We work way too hard," the rapper told Cubas, as per a video shared by an attendee on Twitter.



The rapper then turned to the crows and said, "This my motherf***er' artist Allan, that was Twist, that was Yaj. We are Young Money. We appreciate y'all time."



Wayne then put down the microphone and walked away. The crowd stuck around for a couple of minutes to understand the situation; eventually the house lights went up.



The show was reportedly sold out and Wayne initially sold $15 livestreams — though the livestream was canceled right before the show.



On Twitter, fans who attended the concert expressed their disappointment toward the rapper.



One social media user wrote, "I will never go to another Lil Wayne concert again after he arrived 3.5 hours late then performed for 30 had intermission put his new artist to perform then came out and canceled the rest of the concert because the crowd wasn't hype enough for his new artist."



Another tweet read, "Lil Wayne need to stay humble and appreciate the people who support him, canceling a show you were 3 hours late for because the crowd didn't know your artist is insane."



A miffed fan wrote, "went to the lil wayne concert tonight. we waited 3 hours for him. then it was lit it was cool then he brought out some of his new artists along with lil twist they was whack. wayne got mad and canceled the show. im still in disbelief like he really did that. smh."