Liger first day Box office: Vijay Deverakonda's film rakes in decent numbers despite negative reviews

Vijay Deverakonda's most anticipated film of the year 'Liger' has finally been released in theatres this Friday, but the negative reviews and audience response have shocked us. Moviegoers were holding on to this one with so much hope, but unfortunately, the film failed to impress them.



However, looking at the box office number, the first day of the movie has a decent opening. On the day first, the movie collected over Rs 32 crore worldwide. The film was released in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.



Karan Johar's Dharma production shared the total collection of Puri Jagannadh's film on their official Twitter handle.



Calling it a solid punch on day 1, they shared a poster of Liger with total BO gross.

However, the day started with a good number, but as the gross reviews and netizens' reactions started coming out, a drop in the ticket sale was seen by the evening.



The movie follows the story of MMA fighter Liger, played by Vijay and his story from rags to becoming a world-renowned fighter. The film starring Ananya Pandey, Ramya Krishnan, Mike Tyson has high-octane drama, kick-ass stunts, Vijay's fierce look, Mike's debut and peppy songs.



Ever since the first poster launch, the movie was among one of the most discussed films. But, the film has somewhere disappointed cinema lovers.



WION's film critic Shomini Sen has described 'Liger' as a cringe-fest and it is an ''utter disaster from the word 'go'.''



Lots of mindless action sequences, arbitrary songs and a story that lacks logic- 'Liger' feels like an ordeal to sit through. Actors- all credible ones- ham through their parts. Dialogues, written by Prashant Pandey and story by Jagannadh himself waste the talent on screen. Vijay Deverakonda trained hard to look his part but is let down by terrible writing.



The film could have easily been an out-and-out action thriller. A lot of similar stories have done well in the past. The problem with 'Liger' is that it tries to forcibly put in a nationalistic angle when the protagonist decides to represent India in the world championship. He is also called by the international media the 'Chaiwala from India' (get it, get it?) - plot points that seem completely unnecessary to the narrative. It is also a very insensitive and sexist film where the women only live for the men in their lives. They give others threats on behalf of their son, brother, and boyfriend. Their only purpose in life is to belittle the men. And they are even referred to as chudails (witches). So cute, an? - Read full review here.