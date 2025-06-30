/Woman 'jumps, faint and shouts' after winning Princess Diana’s iconic ‘Caring Dress’



Princess Diana's fan won her iconic "Caring Dress" at an auction in an emotional moment. Often referred to as the People's Princess, remains one of the most talked-about and beloved members of the British Royal Family. Her lasting legacy was recently witnessed once again when a devoted fan jumped with joy, and even collapsed, after winning one of Diana's most iconic dresses at an auction.

On June 26, Princess Diana’s Style & A Royal Collection auction was organised by Julien's Auctions at the Peninsula Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, where several looks worn by the late princess were auctioned. And one of the many items was Diana's floral blue dress, which was one of the special pieces on sale.

With the motive to take that dress home, Renae Plant, the founder of The Princess Diana Museum, was seated in the front row and secured the dress with a bid of a whopping $400,000. With added fees, the final amount reached $520,000, as per People.

Soon after the auctioneer announced that Renae is the new owner of the dress, she jumped with joy, shouted, ''Oh my god!,'' and collapsed on the floor.

People in the hall celebrated Renae's moment with huge applause, and everyone congratulated her.

The video has also been shared by Elizabeth Holmes, where several Instagram users have reacted. One user wrote, ''Happy for this diva ❤️.''

Another wrote, ''Oh my goodness!! That’s wild! Appreciate her passion.''

Ranae met Princess Diana for the second time about 37 years ago. At that time, when she shook hands with Diana, she was wearing a joyful blue floral dress designed by Bellville Sassoon. ‘’37 years ago, our founder Renae Plant saw Princess Diana for the second time. Diana was wearing a joyful, blue floral dress designed by Bellville Sassoon — a dress that would later be known as “The Caring Dress”, worn during hospital visits where she met with children and brought comfort through her presence,''read the Instagram handle.

Princess Diana was a style icon