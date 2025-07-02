Is she Hania Aamir? Doppelganger of Pakistani actress has shocked the internet, read all about her



Celebrities and their doppelgangers have become one of the most-discussed topics on the internet. It is often said that every person has a doppelganger somewhere in the world. While not everyone manages to find theirs, celebrities and their look-alikes frequently become the focus of public fascination.



The most recent example gaining widespread attention is Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. Known for her performances in hit dramas like Mere Humsafar and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, the actress is also quite active on social media as well.

Who is Hania Aamir’s Doppelganger?

Bushra Memon, a digital content creator, has attracted massive attention on social media due to her uncanny resemblance to the popular actress.

Memon, who is also from Karachi, Pakistan, looks strikingly similar to Aamir. Known for her fun and engaging content, she enjoys a large fan following on Instagram. Recently, several videos and photos of her have gone viral across the internet.



With a following of around 65.6K, Bushra is a social media influencer who has shocked everyone with her resemblance to the star.



Her photos and videos have been reshared across the internet, especially her engagement videos have also garnered major attention. Recently, a clip from her engagement garnered massive attention.



Expressing shock over her looks, one user wrote,''Hania Aamir?''